Review: Bellroy’s Made for Google leather case for the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL [Gallery]

With the release of the Pixel 2, Google launched the “Made for Google” accessory program. This meant that companies a part of the program would have its products certified by Google as being at or above the quality level needed to work correctly with the Pixel 2 and 2 XL.

One of these companies, Bellroy, has released a case that features real leather and comes in four different color choices. But is it worth $45 or more? Let’s check it out…

My first impressions of Bellroy’s leather case: it’s extremely basic. Without the phone in it, the case felt rather flexible, made out of a thin plastic shell. There’s a microfiber material lining the back portion of the inside of the case where the Pixel 2 will rest but nothing to create a barrier between the handset and the plastic edges.

The leather aspect of the case can exclusively be found on the backside of the case, excluding the edges. It looks beautiful, and you can tell that it’s real leather when you run your finger over it, but it doesn’t add much to the overall feel of the case.

Putting the Pixel 2 into the Bellroy case is rather easy as the plastic shell is almost too flexible. I found that I needed to add pressure to all four corners to make sure that the lip thoroughly covered the smartphone. Once installed, three of the edges will be adequately protected as well as all four corners. The bottom edge where the USB-C port is located is fully exposed.

As I stated before, this case is just a basic shell, used mainly to protect the Pixel 2 from scratches and small dings. There aren’t any fancy air pockets or internal linings to defend against significant drops. The lip of the case does slightly raise above the display, but not by enough to really protect the screen from being scratched when placed on any sort of surface.

The most significant flaw I found with the Bellroy leather case is the cutouts around the volume and power buttons. Instead of extending the buttons outward like some other cases makers do, the cutouts leave the buttons recessed and hard to reach. I found myself having to adjust my finger placement to properly toggle the volume or turn the display on.

So, is the Bellroy leather case worth your hard-earned money? Yes, if all you need is a beautiful and straightforward case that should only look better the longer you own it as it’s made out of real leather. If you’re looking for something that’ll actually protect your Pixel 2 or 2 XL from drops and other accidents, then you’re better off looking at some of the other Made for Google cases.

The Bellroy leather case comes in Black, Navy, Caramel, and Stone. The above images were of the Caramel option.

