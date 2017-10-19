You can now cast your favorite HBO Now shows using Google Home

Just days ago, Google officially brought YouTube TV casting support to the Google Home. It now appears as though HBO Now is getting added to the list of services that can be cast. Here’s how to link your HBO Now account to your Google Home…

First and foremost, YouTube TV users didn’t have to link their account to Home as the two should share the same Google Account. HBO Now is slightly different, though, and works similarly to Netflix and CBS. Before you can ask your Home to play Game of Thrones onto your big screen, you’ll have to sign into your account and link it to your Home.

And before you ask, no, this, unfortunately, doesn’t work for users who have an HBO Go account or for those who use their television provider login to watch HBO. Hopefully, those options will be added in the future.

How to link your HBO Now account to Google Home:

Launch the Home application Tap on the menu icon in the top left corner Select More settings under the Google Assistant heading Scroll to the bottom of the list and tap on Videos and Photos If HBO Now is live on your account, it will be listed under Videos Select Link and a pop-up will appear asking you to confirm. Tap on Link account You will be taken to an HBO Now login screen You will be brought back to the Home application. If your account was successfully linked, the button under HBO Now should read as “Unlink”

