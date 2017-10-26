Canary launches Google Assistant integration for its home monitoring security cameras

Google Assistant and Home smart speakers continue to add more and more softwares features and integrations from third-parties. The latest is from Canary — the maker of indoor and outdoor security cameras.

This Google Assistant integration will allow owners of the Canary and Canary Flex to observe their home, as well as check in on device status. Besides serving as a security camera with a loud speaker, the Canary devices can monitor home environmental readings like temperature, humidity, and air quality.

As such, it’s a natural fit for Google Assistant’s voice queries and typed commands on Android phones, iPhones, and Google Home speakers. Example questions include:

“Ok Google, ask Canary how hot it is in my Apartment?”

“Ok Google, ask Canary how much battery is left on my Canary Flex at Home?”

“Ok Google, ask Canary for the humidity in The Den?”

Canary is also working on adding more commands in the future. Coming soon will be the ability to ask where such-and-such a family member is located inside the house, as well as the option to trigger the siren functionality through voice commands.

The integration is going live today and does not require a paid Canary Membership to set-up and use.