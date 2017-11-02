Peel’s ultra-thin cases are now available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 [Gallery]

Cases for smartphones come in all shapes and sizes, providing differing amounts of protection. While a rugged case might be best at keeping the Galaxy Note 8’s glass build from damage, these typically make an already large handset ginormous. Now if you want something ultra-thin, providing protection from minor scratches and scuffs while retaining the phone’s design, then Peel’s brand new cases might be for you…

Earlier this year, we checked out Peel’s offerings for the Galaxy S8 and the Google Pixel XL and fell in love with the cases. They add some much-needed grip and minor scratch protection to the handsets without changing much about the phone’s overall design.

Peel’s case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes in at just .35mm thin and includes zero branding. This is all done to be as minimalistic as possible, although the Arctic Silver Peel case option is transparent enough to let the Samsung branding on the phone shine through.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Peel case for the Note 8, it’s available right now for $25 in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Arctic Silver. Check back soon for our full review of Peel’s case for the Note 8.

