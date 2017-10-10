Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Best budget cases

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the best phones of 2017, but at just under $1,000, it is quite an investment. To make sure that you don’t break the bank while finding a way to protect it from minimal damage, here are some of the top budget (under $30) cases you can buy right now…

Caseology | Skyfall, Parallax

While these two cases have distinct differences in the looks department, they actually share more than you would think. Both are made out of a TPU that is flexible with a hard piece of plastic frame that is meant to take most of the impact in case you drop your smartphone. While neither are extraordinary, they will protect your Note 8 from minor drops and scratches. The one thing to note, though, is that the frame can come loose and fall off the case so just careful not to lose it.

Purchase the Caseology Skyfall series case for $14 or less.

Purchase the Caseology Parallax series case for $14.

Spigen | Rugged Crystal, Liquid Crystal, Neo Hybrid Crystal, Ultra Hybrid

Spigen offers a wide range of different cases, many of which have very little in the form of differences. All four of these clear options are easy to install, offer a basic level of protection, and get the job done, especially if you still want to enjoy the Note 8’s rear-facing look. The second option, the Rugged Crystal, does offer an added air pocket in the corners to add more protection.

Purchase the Spigen Liquid Crystal series case for $11.

Purchase the Spigen Rugged Crystal series case for $12.

Purchase the Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal series case for $18.

Purchase the Spigen Ultra Hybrid series case for $14.

| Thin Fit, Tough Armor, Neo Hybrid, Rugged Armor, Liquid Air, Slim Armor CS

Spigen’s other budget case options are incredibly similar to the above transparent options. These do offer a little more protection but not as much as others that are made specially to protect from significant drops. Most of these are merely molded out of TPU and will prevent damage from minor falls.

The most different cases from Spigen are the Thin Fit, Tough Armor, and Slim Armor CS. The first one is made especially for those who want an extremely thin case, the second is for those who desire a built-in kickstand (although I do have to say it’s kinda cheap and flimsy), and the last includes a built-in wallet. It is capable of holding one to two cards at a time.

Purchase the Spigen Thin Fit series case for $11.

Purchase the Spigen Tough Armor series case for $17.

Purchase the Spigen Neo Hybrid series case for $15.

Purchase the Spigen Rugged Armor series case for $12.

Purchase the Spigen Liquid Air series case for $20.

Purchase the Spigen Slim Armor CS series case for $17.

RhinoShield | Bumper Case

While the RhinoShield is not actually a case and is, in fact, a bumper, it provides as much protection as many of the cases on this list. From my experience using this, it can be challenging to get the bumper on and off of the Note 8, but it’s the perfect way to protect your phone (especially the corners) while not taking away from the device’s look and feel.

Purchase the RhinoShield Bumper Case for $25.

Urban Armor Gear | Plasma Series

Out of all of the cases on this list, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) almost always has the best physical button responsiveness. This is such a small detail, but when you use your Galaxy Note 8 with a case on it all day, you grow to appreciate it more and more.

The Plasma series case features a rugged design, a hard plastic shell, and soft-touch hardened rubber around the corners. Although the case itself is feather-light, it still offers a MIL-STD 810G-516.6 drop standard to protect the smartphone from minor damage.

Purchase the UAG Plasma series case for $30.

