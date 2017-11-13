Android Pay updated with navigation drawer, launches ‘Justice League’ bot promotion

Last week, the latest version of Android Pay began rolling out with a redesign that switches to a navigation drawer and adds Adaptive Icons on Android 8.0. Meanwhile, the Google payment service is launching a promotion with upcoming DC superhero movie Justice League.

Nintendo Switch

This tie-in builds off Android Pay’s tendency to add animations of dressed-up Android bots to the payment screen during the holiday season. Previous animations celebrated Diwali, Halloween and Chinese New Year.

In the upcoming days, users will see five Android bots themed as the superheros from the Justice League film. Unlocked with every payment and featuring a background animation, options include Wonder Woman, The Flash, Batman, Aquaman and Cyborg.

Every new character will be added to a loyalty card of sorts that shows which ones you already have and those you still need. This card — listed among your other gift and loyalty cards — will also include an option to share the characters with other people.

This feature will be rolling out over the next few days and lasts until December 31. It will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Poland, Russia, Canada, Spain, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, version 1.36 of Android Pay also redesigns the app’s interface. The overflow menu in the top right corner has been exchanged for a navigation drawer that is better spaced and less cramped. However, it does result in the removal of your profile picture on the main page, with the standard account switcher now being used.

Shortcuts like Nearby stores and Enter promo code are better grouped and feature icons, while Settings, Send feedback, and Help are now underneath.

On Android 8.0, this update also adds support for Adaptive Icons that place the main logo in a white background of various shapes.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: