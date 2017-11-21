Google Search adds detailed product cards, other shopping tools ahead of Black Friday

In time for Black Friday, a number of product and shopping-related features are rolling out to Google. Search on all platforms is adding useful info to knowledge panels about products, as well as spec and comparison tools.

Nintendo Switch

Google’s comparison tool began rolling out earlier this month and allows users to compare prices, reviews, and specs between two products. For tech gadgets, Google will alert users if there is a “newer model available.”

Knowledge panels for products are adding descriptions with links to the manufacturer’s website and various carousels of product photos, “Editorial reviews,” and videos. There is also a carousel of different retailers selling the product under “Shop on Google” with both shipping and in-store pickup options listed.

For those not sure on what to purchase, Google is now showing buying guides for broad categories, like sewing machines and coffee grinders. This is again in the form of a carousel with links to sites that have run in-depth comparisons.

Meanwhile, Google is adding a “Quick View” button to Google Shopping ads. This allows users to preview items and see descriptions, larger images, reviews, as well as related products.

Ahead of Black Friday, Google interestingly notes that searches for “best” on that day have “more than doubled over the past two years on mobile.”

