uBreakiFix partnering with Google on Pixelbook full replacement program

The Pixelbook is a very expensive and premium laptop in general with Google offering a $249 “Preferred Care” program that extends the warranty. Another solution sees Google again partnering with uBreakiFix, but this time on a complete replacement program for the Chromebook.

With the Pixel 2, uBreakiFix offers same-day repairs that even include walk-in appointments at their U.S. and Canadian sites.

However, the partnership for the Pixelbook is slightly different with the shops not actually offering repairs, but rather full replacement notebooks. It specifically targets “out of warranty damages,” including issues not covered by the warranty or after that period ends.

Customers seeking a solution for out-of-warranty repairs will be able to replace their laptops at any uBreakiFix location across North America. This will allow customers to be up and running with a new laptop next day, at a fraction of the cost of buying a new laptop directly.

Replacement devices are overnighted to the store, with owners able to pick up their new Pixelbook the next day.

uBreakiFix notes that replacement pricing is “well below the cost of purchasing a new laptop directly.” There is a tiered pricing structure that takes into account the kind of damage, as well as the exact device model being replaced:

Tier 1 pricing is for any laptop needing glass or LCD repair

Tier 2 pricing is for any other out-of-warranty repair, such as water damage

Corei5, 128GB Model

Tier 1 $450

Tier 2 begins at $549.45

Core i5, 256GB Model

Tier 1 $450

Tier 2 begins at $659.45

Core i7, 512GB Model

Tier 1 $450

Tier 2 begins at $906.95

