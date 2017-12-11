9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer Chromebook 15 w/ Google Home $299, LG V30 Verizon $540, DJI Spark $289, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Acer 15.6″ Chromebook w/ free Google Home: $299 (Reg. $479) | Best Buy
LG V30 Verizon: $540 (Reg. $840) | Verizon
DJI’s popular Spark Drone hits $289 or less for Green Monday (Reg. $350+)
Logitech Amazon Gold Box delivers all-time lows on popular Mac accessories, from $12.50
Smartphone Accessories: JBL Synchros Headphones for iOS in Red for $10, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Grab the Logitech UE BOOM 2 for $77 or the MEGABOOM at $130, today only
- Relay is a kid-focused cellular walkie-talkie with Google Assistant, GPS, more
- Blu-rays on sale: Planet of the Apes Trilogy $17, Harry Potter 8-film collection $55, more
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Airbnb, Jiffy Lube, Domino’s, Toys R Us, many more
- Joe’s New Balance is taking an extra 20% off during its Green Monday Sale
- This 2-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs sport Alexa-integration at $39 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Anker’s Green Monday Amazon sale has deals from $6: Qi Charger $18, iPhone cases, more
- littleBits Droid Inventor Kit is the perfect gift to interest kids in STEM at $79 ($21 off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Kenshō, Streets of Rage, Luminos, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends DE Switch $20, Overwatch GOTY $24, more
- L.L. Bean is taking 25% off your purchase + free shipping: jackets, jeans, shirts, more
- Never lose your keys again thanks to the $20 Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker (20% off)
- Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $80 (all-time low)
- Save nearly 20% on Apple Pencil, today only at Target: $80.50 shipped
- CyberPower’s 1500VA 10-outlet UPS can power all your gadgets at $120 (Reg. $215)
- HTC VIVE VR System + Deluxe Audio Strap & $100 Amazon Gift Card: $599 ($800+ value)
- Display your family photos on Nixplay’s Digital Frames at up to 35% off, from $130
- Parrot Bebop 2 Drone Fly Longer Pack w/ FPV gear + 3 batteries: $550 (Reg. $800)
- Take calls like never before with the Jabra Bluetooth Speaker for $65 (Reg. $100+)
- Amazon is taking up to 52% off select STEM toys and robotics from $5, today only
- Amazon offers Spyder winter apparel for as low as $60, today only
- The Philips Sonicare 2 Series Electric Toothbrush is now just $20 Prime shipped
- The Sphero R2-Q5 app-enabled droid is down to the lowest we’ve seen at $100 (50% off)
- Home Depot takes up to 31% off Ring Doorbell and Security Cameras, today only
- Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 discounted by up to $125
- Today only, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed Identity on iOS now matching lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Another Sega classic is now FREE for the first time: Streets of Rage on iOS/Android (Reg. $1)
- Earth 3D Amazing Atlas now matching lowest price in years at $1 on iPad (Reg. 3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard
How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50
This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more
Nixon’s new watches from a galaxy far far away are the perfect timepiece for Star Wars fans
Kodak Mini Shot is the latest instant print camera that can also print right from your smartphone
Apogee and Sennheiser team up for new Apple Store exclusive 3D Lightning Headphones
Freefly Movi takes on DJI with its powerful new iPhone stabilization rig
GoBag is a backpack w/ a built-in vacuum bag to hold a weeks essentials
Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018
X6 is the ‘lightest, compact and most versatile’ USB-C power bank yet
Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more
ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience
Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities
Capcom unveils Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One [Video]
The best baby carriers for parents on the go this holiday season from $45
Nike’s upcoming flagship New York location will utilize your iPhone to find shoes, more
Colorware’s customizable metal/wood/leather PS4 Pro skins are now available
Best Console Game Releases for December: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Okami HD, more
Hands-on: Atomos Sumo 19 Monitor and Recorder – a great end-to-end video tool
Color Swing is the ambient mood lamp that adapts to its surroundings
Amazon introduces Alexa for Business with $700 Echo bundle
Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere
AmazonBasics releases new iPhone X/8 wallet and detachable cases for $28
Philips unveils new Roku HDTVs starting at just $349, available now