9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer Chromebook 15 w/ Google Home $299, LG V30 Verizon $540, DJI Spark $289, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Acer 15.6″ Chromebook w/ free Google Home: $299 (Reg. $479) | Best Buy

Smartphone Accessories: JBL Synchros Headphones for iOS in Red for $10, more

Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit

Review: LEGO’s Finn & Phasma BrickHeadz are adorable additions to your Star Wars collection

MORE NEW DEALS:

Grab the Logitech UE BOOM 2 for $77 or the MEGABOOM at $130, today only

NEW PRODUCTS:

Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more

Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard

How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50

This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more

Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger

Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more

Nixon’s new watches from a galaxy far far away are the perfect timepiece for Star Wars fans

Kodak Mini Shot is the latest instant print camera that can also print right from your smartphone

Apogee and Sennheiser team up for new Apple Store exclusive 3D Lightning Headphones

Freefly Movi takes on DJI with its powerful new iPhone stabilization rig

GoBag is a backpack w/ a built-in vacuum bag to hold a weeks essentials

Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018

X6 is the ‘lightest, compact and most versatile’ USB-C power bank yet

Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more

LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more

ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience

Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities

Capcom unveils Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One [Video]

The best baby carriers for parents on the go this holiday season from $45

Nike’s upcoming flagship New York location will utilize your iPhone to find shoes, more

Colorware’s customizable metal/wood/leather PS4 Pro skins are now available

Best Console Game Releases for December: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Okami HD, more

Hands-on: Atomos Sumo 19 Monitor and Recorder – a great end-to-end video tool

Color Swing is the ambient mood lamp that adapts to its surroundings

Amazon introduces Alexa for Business with $700 Echo bundle

Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere

AmazonBasics releases new iPhone X/8 wallet and detachable cases for $28

Philips unveils new Roku HDTVs starting at just $349, available now