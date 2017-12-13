9to5Toys Last Call: August Smart Lock $130, JBL LINK Bluetooth Speakers $120, Sennheiser HD Headphones $100, more

Dec. 13th 2017

Huawei 2 Classic Smartwatch returns to $220 shipped (Reg. $300+)

August’s 2nd Gen. Smart Lock is at a new all-time low: $130 (Reg. $150) 

JBL’s Google Assistant-powered LINK Bluetooth Speakers 20% off, from $120 

Sennheiser HD 4.40 Bluetooth Headphones drop 33% to $100 at Amazon & Best Buy 

This HomeKit-enabled Smart Lightbulb Socket is just $28 shipped (Reg. $40) 

Smartphone Accessories: iClever Smart Power Strip with 3 USB and 3 AC Outlets for $14, more

Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets

Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50

Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more

Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more

Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more

Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more

Review: Pad & Quill’s Bella Fino iPhone X Wallet Case delivers w/ premium materials & a snug fit

MORE NEW DEALS:

The Osmo Genius Kit turns your iPad into a unique learning tool: $67 (Reg. $90)

WD easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $60, today only 

NEW PRODUCTS:

Pad & Quill intros the ‘world’s first handmade all-leather iPhone X bumper case’

Move over Alexa, Clapboss is a new clap-activated way to control your smart home

Marvel announces exclusive comics coming to Kindle and comiXology next year

