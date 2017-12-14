Do you plan on buying the Google Home Max? [Poll]

The Home Max is now available for purchase which means Google now sells three different smart speakers, all serving separate purposes. The Max, being the largest of the three, is intended to be a premium quality speaker which just happens to have Google Assistant built-in.

But at $400, the Home Max can be a difficult purchase to make. Are you buying one for your house?

As Seth wrote earlier in his first impressions of the Max:

All in all, this is a very expensive but great sounding version of the Google Home or Mini. For those who want incredible sound without wiring or bluetoothing from a smaller smart speaker, this is the best sound in town and I’m definitely keeping mine. I justified the cost of $399 by subtracting the $120 value of the free year of YouTube Red/Play Music that is included. At $279, this is a great product :D

But even if you can take advantage of the free year-long YouTube Red membership, $279 is still a lot of money, especially for a smart speaker. If that’s still out of your budget, Ben just reviewed the JBL Link 300 which features a similar size and sound quality for the low price of $200. It, just like many other Google Assistant speakers, unfortunately, doesn’t come with functionality found in the Home Max like the ability to place phone calls.

So, are you thinking about buying the Google Home Max? Is it too expensive for a smart speaker? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

