9to5Toys Lunch Break: Galaxy Note 8 $730, Sony Bluetooth Headphones $68, Timbuk2 Bags from $40, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (GSM unlocked): $730 (Reg. $930) | eBay
Sony’s $68 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones offer exceptional value ($30 off)
Timbuk2 and Amazon partner for up to 50% off Gold Box w/ deals from $40
LG 49-inch 1080p Smart HDTV for $300 shipped (Reg. $400+)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver $28 (Reg. $40), more
$20 off SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for any USB-C device w/ code 9to5Mac
$20 off DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro w/ code 9to5Mac
MORE NEW DEALS:
Grammarly corrects writing mistakes and improves your style while typing for $70
- PS4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Edition + extra controller $400 ($490+ value), more
- Laser tag comes to your home and iPhone w/ Recoil’s $68 Starter Set (Reg. $90)
- Eastbay Clearance Event: extra 50% off Nike, Jordan, Under Armour, adidas, more
- Get a brand new Hamilton Beach Panini Press for under $20 Prime shipped
- Get Hyper’s 7-in-1 SOLO & DUO USB-C hubs for MacBook & MacBook Pro $20 off
- Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets
- Amazon is offering up to 50% off jewelry from Kate Spade, Michael Kors & more
- eBay’s back with a new promo code good for 10% off orders of $25 or more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Aces of the Luftwaffe, Blek, Star Wars, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins from $32, Prey $20, more
- Get a dozen free Krispy Kreme Donuts when you buy a dozen, today only
- Amazon is taking up to 50% off LEGO Star Wars, City, Technic and more from $6
- ALDO is offering 50% off the original price of all sale items + free shipping
- See who’s on your front porch w/ Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $200 (20% off)
- Insignia Portable Bluetooth Speaker is only $10 shipped, today only at Best Buy
- Black+Decker’s best-selling Cordless Hand Vac now just $35.50 shipped (Reg. $45+)
- This Brother AiO Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint is down to just $40 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Amazon’s 1-day Baby Doll Sale has deals from $6 Prime shipped
- Grab The Hobbit Pocket Edition hardcover book at its Amazon all-time low: $7 Prime shipped
- Do your MacBook Pro a favor & upgrade to this Dell 27-inch 1440p monitor: $380 ($120 off)
- DEWALT’s Multi-Tool Kit w/ added accessories $129 (Reg. $200), today only
- Best of Warner Bros. 100 Film Collection hits $64 shipped, today only
- Apple’s 2016 15-inch 256GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar is now $1,799 (Orig. $2,399)
- Amazon has cert. refurb 21-inch iMacs from $800: 4K model $900, more
- Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ 512GB storage is $300 off (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 discounted by up to $125
- iTunes Holiday Digital Movie Sale has favorites from $3: Elf, Home Alone, Charlie Brown, more
- djay Pro for iPhone/iPad get its yearly 50% off price drop from $5 (Reg. up to $20)
- Star Wars Mac Game Sale from $3: KOTOR 1 & 2, Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight 2, more
- Assassin’s Creed Identity on iOS now matching lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- OK Golf on iOS and Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
The stellar puzzle-platfomer Fez is now available on iOS [Video]
You’ll never have to tie shoe laces again with the Zubits magnetic system
What to give your pet during the holiday season from $7
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits
- MatataLab is a new hands-on coding robot for kids as young as four years old
- How-to: wrap your gifts to stand out this holiday season
- WaterField’s new Atlas Executive duffle carries your MacBook and workout gear in style
- Pad & Quill intros the ‘world’s first handmade all-leather iPhone X bumper case’
- Move over Alexa, Clapboss is a new clap-activated way to control your smart home
- Marvel announces exclusive comics coming to Kindle and comiXology next year
- Best toddler learning toys to buy this holiday season
- X-Shock earbuds are truly wireless and light up to keep you safe at night
- Relay is a kid-focused cellular walkie-talkie with Google Assistant, GPS, more
- Best perfume & cologne gift sets for the holidays from $45
- AudioSwift transforms your Apple Trackpad into a MIDI controller, drum pads & more
- Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
- Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard
- How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50
- This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
- Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
- Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more
- Nixon’s new watches from a galaxy far far away are the perfect timepiece for Star Wars fans
- Kodak Mini Shot is the latest instant print camera that can also print right from your smartphone
- Apogee and Sennheiser team up for new Apple Store exclusive 3D Lightning Headphones
- Freefly Movi takes on DJI with its powerful new iPhone stabilization rig
- GoBag is a backpack w/ a built-in vacuum bag to hold a weeks essentials
- Valve’s ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’ hits PC/mobile December 20 – Switch, more early 2018
- X6 is the ‘lightest, compact and most versatile’ USB-C power bank yet
- Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more
- LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more
- ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience
- Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities