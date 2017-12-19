9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto Z Play $250, iOttie Car Mounts from $14, Samsung POWERbot Robotic Vacuum $299, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Moto Z Play 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone drops to $250 (Reg. $400)
iOttie’s 1-day Amazon Gold Box has iPhone/Android Car Mounts from $14
Samsung’s app-controlled POWERbot robotic vacuum is down to $299 (Reg. $499)
Start out 2018 in shape w/ Gamin’s $220 Fenix 3 GPS Watch & Heart Rate Monitor (Reg. $390)
Smartphone Accessories: iClever Folding Bluetooth Keyboard $34 (Reg. $40), more
9to5Toys Top 100 for 2017 including a killer exclusive discount on #1
9to5Toys Last Minute ideas from under $20
Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets
Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50
Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more
Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more
Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more
Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more
Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface
MORE NEW DEALS:
Ring’s HD Spotlight Security Cam returns to Black Friday price at $149 (25% off)
- Amazon outfits your home in security cameras from $56: Arlo 3-pack $239, more
- Solve those network woes w/ NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-pack: $350 ($100 off)
- Logitech’s best-selling C920 1080p Webcam is down to $46 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Canon PIXMA All-in-One Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint $40 shipped, today only
- Sony Extra Bass Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $83 (Reg. $130+), more
- Get in the game with this Samsung 49-inch Curved Display for $900 (Reg. $1,200)
- Cut the cord w/ the HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner at $100 shipped ($50 off)
- Blink unveils new $99 Video Doorbell that lasts two years on AA batteries
- The must-have LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set is now at $21, more from $6
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty WWII from $32, Uncharted Lost Legacy $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Twitterrific 5, Deliveries, Screens VNC, Room Three, more
- Blu-rays on sale: All 4 Hunger Games films $20, Spider-Man Homecoming $10, more
- This best-selling AmazonBasics Pop-Up Canopy Tent is now just $60 (Reg. $90)
- Dremel 12-Volt Cordless Rotary Tool + $25 Amazon Gift Card: $79 ($125 value)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes DEWALT and Stanley tools up to 53% off
- Amazon offers NFL clothing, gloves, hats and more from $5 – today only
- AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Kitchen Scale hits all-time low at under $7 Prime shipped
- Amazon 1-Day last-minute outdoor stocking stuffers from $5 Prime shipped
- Converse up to 50% off all sale + extra 30% off: Chuck Taylor styles from $21, more
- Cole Haan takes an extra 30% off sale items: boots, dress shoes, sneakers, more
- Amazon offers up to 30% off last minute beauty gifts: Revlon, John Varvatos, more from $6
- Best Buy’s Daily Doorbuster takes up to $200 off select 2017 MacBook Air from $800 shipped
- Apple 12-inch MacBooks from $799 in cert. refurb condition at Amazon, today only
- iPad mini 4 gets a last-minute 25% discount, now $300 shipped
- Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500
- Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349
- iTunes End of Year Sale: $5 movies / TV shows, bundle deals, $1 rentals, more
- AppSanta offers 80% off Mac/iOS apps: Mini Metro, Deliveries, Twitterific, Tengami, more
- Duet Display for iPad adds a second screen to your Mac for $10 (Reg. $20)
- Affinity Photo and Designer for Mac now on sale for the holidays: $40 ea. (20% off)
- Star Wars Mac Game Sale from $3: KOTOR 1 & 2, Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight 2, more
- OK Golf on iOS and Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Amazon announces annual Digital Day sale on December 29th, previews deals
Shapa smart scale says goodbye to weight measurements, favors personalized feedback
The LEGO Christmas Story House just hit its goal to become a reality
Hand knit throw blankets are all the trend and we’re sharing where you can find one
- IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup
- Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more
- Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets
- Codey Rocky is the newest coding companion robot your kids will love
- The stellar puzzle-platfomer Fez is now available on iOS [Video]
- You’ll never have to tie shoe laces again with the Zubits magnetic system
- What to give your pet during the holiday season from $7
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits
- MatataLab is a new hands-on coding robot for kids as young as four years old
- How-to: wrap your gifts to stand out this holiday season
- WaterField’s new Atlas Executive duffle carries your MacBook and workout gear in style
- Pad & Quill intros the ‘world’s first handmade all-leather iPhone X bumper case’
- Move over Alexa, Clapboss is a new clap-activated way to control your smart home
- Marvel announces exclusive comics coming to Kindle and comiXology next year
- Best toddler learning toys to buy this holiday season
- X-Shock earbuds are truly wireless and light up to keep you safe at night
- Relay is a kid-focused cellular walkie-talkie with Google Assistant, GPS, more
- Best perfume & cologne gift sets for the holidays from $45
- AudioSwift transforms your Apple Trackpad into a MIDI controller, drum pads & more
- Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
- Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard
- How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50
- This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
- Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
- Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more