How to set up two-step login verification for your Twitter account

For some time now, Twitter has allowed users to set up and use two-step verification to help protect their accounts. But until now, Twitter has sent authentication codes through SMS or required users to use a login code generator within a mobile app already signed into the account. Just announced this morning, Twitter users can now use third-party apps like Google Authenticator, Authy, and 1Password to generate the authorization code. Here’s how to set it all up…

UAG Cases

How to set up login verification |

Log into your Twitter account Tap on your avatar icon in the top left corner or swipe in from the left Select Settings and privacy Tap on Account Locate and select Security Tap on the empty checkbox next to Login verification Follow the on-screen instructions which starts by verifying your password. Afterwards, the interface will walk you through confirming your phone number Once enrolled, the app will offer you a backup code. It’s recommended to save this code somewhere accessible in case you get locked out of your account sometime in the future

How to set up authorization through a third-party application |

Complete the above Login verification steps Download a third-party app such as Google Authenticator, Authy, or 1Password and complete the application’s initial set up process Log into your Twitter account and tap on your avatar icon in the top left corner or swipe in from the left Select Settings and privacy Tap on Account Locate and select Security Under Verification methods, tap on the empty checkbox next to Mobile security app Follow the on-screen instructions which starts by verifying your password Select the Set up now button and it should automatically open your third-party code generator app and offer to add the private Twitter key. Accept the new key and your app should now generate authorization codes for your Twitter account

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: