Here’s how to play HQ Trivia on your Android device right now

HQ Trivia, the live trivia game show that has become incredibly popular on iOS, is aiming to launch on Android around January 1 of next year. But if you can’t wait that long, you’re in luck because the company has opened a small private beta for Android users, and the APK file has leaked. Now, if you want to play on your device, it’s as simple as sideloading the application…

UAG Cases

The way the game works is pretty straightforward. Each day there are multiple trivia games, hosted by an actual human being. When a round is about to begin, you receive a push notification on your phone letting you know to launch the app. Once a question is asked, you have 10 seconds to tap on an answer. If you get it wrong, you’re out. If you get it right, you move on to an even harder question.

What has made HQ Trivia extremely popular, though, is the fact that you win real money if you make it through to the end of the game. Once you’ve collected at least $20, you can transfer it to your Paypal account.

So if you want to give HQ Trivia a go before it officially makes its way to Android, you can download it from APKMirror. Thankfully, the app isn’t region locked or blocking anyone from signing up so you shouldn’t have any issues going through the setup process. If you need help sideloading the APK file, make sure to give our guide on sideloading apps a read.

Oh, while signing up, make sure you use my referral code “jaduino” so I can have a couple of extra lives in the game.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: