Joining its smart appliance line, LG announces new ThinQ Google Assistant speaker

Ahead of CES 2018, which happens to be just a few weeks away, LG today has unveiled an entire lineup of new speakers. Included is a speaker bar, portable Bluetooth speakers, and much more. What’s exciting, though, is that one of them, the ThinQ Speaker, is powered by the Google Assistant…

As you can see from the above image, the LG ThinQ Speaker looks very similar to other Google Home-like devices. Despite it looking only slightly larger than the standard Home, LG states that it worked with Meridian Audio to create a “premium audio product.” Because of the premium speakers, the ThinQ will most likely cost slightly more than the Home, but much less than the Max.

As you might remember, LG announced back in September that it would be releasing a line of smart appliances that could be controlled by the Google Assistant. Now, with the ThinQ (pronounced as “think”) Speaker, users will be able to control their entire smartphone.

One thing to note is that LG states it partnered with Google “to ensure that the LG ThinQ Speaker delivers all the conveniences that come with having a digital assistant at your side.” What this means exactly, we don’t know.

Other Google Assistant-powered speakers currently don’t have all of the functionality found in Google’s Homes such as outbound phone calls. Potentially, the ThinQ could be the first third-party smart speaker to bridge this gap.

Unfortunately, LG has not yet announced how much the ThinQ Speaker will cost or when it will be available. The company has invited us to visit them at CES so we should be able to find out more about the ThinQ as well as go hands-on with the unit itself.

