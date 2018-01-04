Should Google, OnePlus, and others run surveys on phones without a user’s consent? [Poll]

Last July, OnePlus was in the news for running a survey on user phones, asking them what they thought of the device. Then, today, Google began doing something very similar but instead of making it a dismissable notification, the company added a pop-up to a Pixel 2 XL’s settings menu.

Do you think companies should be allowed to add notifications or pop-ups to its smartphones asking customers to answer surveys?

Surveys are an excellent way for companies to receive feedback on how they’re doing and make improvements. This is why almost anytime you buy something, there’s usually a box or questionnaire that pop-ups asking you to leave a review or tell the company about your experience. So are Google, OnePlus, and other companies really at fault for wanting to include surveys on its products?

But as I wrote earlier:

If Google really wanted to survey Pixel 2 users, the company should have probably run the questions through its Google Opinion Rewards application instead of in the settings menu.

So, do you think companies like Google, OnePlus, and others should be allowed to run surveys on your devices without your consent? Do you think there is a way for these companies to request user feedback without it being intrusive? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

