9to5Toys Lunch Break: Echo Show $180, Insignia 39″ 1080p Roku TV $200, HP Envy 24″ Monitor $200, more

- Jan. 12th 2018 10:34 am PT

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon takes $50 off Echo Show for Prime members: $180 shipped 

Insignia 39-inch 1080p Roku HDTV for $200 shipped (Reg. $280) 

Make the upgrade to the HP Envy 24-inch Monitor w/ USB-C input for $200 (Reg. $280+)

Polk’s Magnifi Mini 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System and Subwoofer drops to $200 ($100 off) 

Smartphone Accessories: Tronsmart Mega Bluetooth Speaker $31 (Reg. $50), more

Best Buy kicks off new 2-day Sale w/ MacBook deals, smart home gear and more 

9to5Toys’ Best of CES 2018 Awards

Anker celebrates CES w/ new deals from $11: PowerCore batteries, Lightning cables, more

Hyper offers 9to5 readers 20% off all USB-C hubs using code 9to5mac

HyperDrive offers 9to5 readers exclusive 20% off USB-C hubs for MacBook + more

Review: Jedi Challenges brings a galaxy far, far away to the comfort of your own home

MORE NEW DEALS:

Keep track of all your gear with this 8-pack of Tile Mate Item Finders for $99 (Reg. $130) 

NEW PRODUCTS:

CES 2018:

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

