9to5Toys Lunch Break: Echo Show $180, Insignia 39″ 1080p Roku TV $200, HP Envy 24″ Monitor $200, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon takes $50 off Echo Show for Prime members: $180 shipped
Insignia 39-inch 1080p Roku HDTV for $200 shipped (Reg. $280)
Make the upgrade to the HP Envy 24-inch Monitor w/ USB-C input for $200 (Reg. $280+)
Polk’s Magnifi Mini 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System and Subwoofer drops to $200 ($100 off)
Smartphone Accessories: Tronsmart Mega Bluetooth Speaker $31 (Reg. $50), more
Best Buy kicks off new 2-day Sale w/ MacBook deals, smart home gear and more
9to5Toys’ Best of CES 2018 Awards
Anker celebrates CES w/ new deals from $11: PowerCore batteries, Lightning cables, more
Hyper offers 9to5 readers 20% off all USB-C hubs using code 9to5mac
HyperDrive offers 9to5 readers exclusive 20% off USB-C hubs for MacBook + more
Review: Jedi Challenges brings a galaxy far, far away to the comfort of your own home
MORE NEW DEALS:
Keep track of all your gear with this 8-pack of Tile Mate Item Finders for $99 (Reg. $130)
- Playstation 4 Pro + Destiny 2 & Overwatch GOTY for $400 shipped ($470+ value)
- Prime members get $3 movie rentals: Dunkirk, LEGO Ninjago, Dark Tower, more
- Slick new console revives original SNES so you can replay Super Mario World and more
- DSW cuts up to 60% off clearance + extra 20% off sitewide: New Balance, Nike, ASICS, more
- WEN 13.5-Amp Electric Snow Blower drops to just $89 shipped at Amazon
- Tetra is an iPhone-connected portable dishwasher that will also cook seafood
- Clarks extra 30% off clearance event with deals on boots, sneakers, and more from $25
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Disney iMessages Stickers, Iesabel, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey + DOOM $24, Yoshi’s Woolly World $25, more
- GameStop refurbished New Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition for $140 shipped (Orig. $200)
- Step up your mobile photography w/ Joby’s Action Grip Kit for $8 shipped (Orig. $24)
- Tilly’s Clearance Event 50-70% off top brands: Nixon, O’Neil, adidas, Clarks, more
- Cuisinart 14-Cup Brushed Stainless Steel Food Processor for $145 (Reg. up to $199)
- Fix those Wi-Fi dead zones w/ this 802.11ac Gigabit Range Extender: $78 ($22 off)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes Vega nutritional products from $16 Prime shipped
- OtterBox Symmetry iPhone X cases from $22 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $35)
- OtterBox’s popular Defender Series Case for iPhone 8/7 at just $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
- Kensington 15-inch MacBook Backpack for $30 shipped (Reg. $50+)
- Apple now offering 10.5-inch iPad Pro models as cert. refurbs, save up to $170
- Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB: $1,399 (up to $600 off, Late 2016)
- Apple’s non-Touch Bar 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro now $219 off: $1,280 shipped
- Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $800 off: $1,999 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
- iMac Pro sees first discount, drops to $4,750 shipped from $5,000
- OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Tower of Fortune trilogy now on sale for iOS: FREE+ (Reg. $3 ea.)
- ReadKit for Mac now matching lowest price in years: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Downgeon Quest on iOS now FREE for the very first time (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS:
CES 2018:
- Sphero unveils first developer-focused robot under Misty spin-off at CES
- Nintendo Switch Direct: Donkey Kong, Mario Odyssey DLC, Dark Souls, much more
- Scosche details new MagicMount Pro Qi Chargers and a premium line of mounts
- Milo is a new Z-Wave smart home hub centered around a touchscreen & Google Assistant
- TempTraq is a wearable for continuously monitoring your baby’s temperature
- Aeolus is the beer-fetching, house-cleaning robot of your dreams
- Polk Audio Command Bar is the ‘first ever’ soundbar to feature Amazon Alexa built-in
- Satechi launches ‘Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger’ for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad
- Huawei unveils Q2 Mesh Wi-Fi system w/ 1,867Mbps speeds, security emphasis, more
- Coros intros new Omni iOS-connected smart bike helmet w/ bone-conduction audio at CES
- LEGO Ideas’ latest 962-piece Ship in a Bottle set washes onto store shelves
- Brilliant controls all your smart home gear from one touchscreen hub + more
- Ingestible smart sensors: body/immune system data from the inside out
- Le Creuset Last Chance to Save Event with deals from $10 on pans, wine glasses, more
- The Royole Smart Writing Pad captures notes and doodles in real time
- LG’s new rollable 65-inch OLED is on display at CES 2018
- Western Digital unveils ‘world’s smallest’ 256GB flash drive, wireless My Passport, more
- Klipsch set to update wireless speaker lineup w/ Alexa and Google Assistant starting this year
- Tabs launches family-focused home monitoring kit w/ parental controls, location tracking, more
- Monoprice unveils new smart home accessories, 3D Printers, and more at CES
- Motiv’s fitness tracking ring gets even smarter with Apple Health & Android support
- Corsair’s new hybrid mouse pad Qi charger powers up your iPhone wirelessly, more
- Next generation iOS connected luggage from Incase debuts at CES 2018
- Yevo’s new wireless earbuds are made from illegal firearm metal known as Humanium
- Ellen Degeneres’s new home, clothing, & pet brand ‘ED’ is here with must-see items
- Anker brings Alexa and PowerIQ charging to any vehicle with the new Roav Viva
- iDevices Instinct in-wall switch has built-in Alexa capabilities, more
- Sennheiser unveils BeatsX competitor at CES 2018 + more headphones
- Linksys announces new Xbox WRT Gaming router, budget Velop mesh Wi-Fi options
- Kano makes CES debut with brand new STEM camera kit + more
- Mymanu’s Click+ truly wireless headphones offer live translations for up to 37 languages
- Elgato unveils the Eve Room and Button, 2 new additions to its lineup of HomeKit devices
- ECOVACS brings voice control, laser scan mapping, more to new robotic cleaners at CES
- CES 2018: Panasonic officially announces GH5s with better low light performance
- The new Pico Eagle wearable home theater hits CES w/ Lightning OLED Microdisplays
- SOL debuts its very first over-ear Bluetooth headphones at CES + much more
- ShadeCraft showcases Sunflower, “the world’s first autonomous umbrella” at CES
- Moen now lets you take a shower with the power of your voice and Alexa
- Nordstrom x Nike Crystal Wonderland women’s collection w/ deals from $18
- Kohler unwraps gorgeous Alexa-enabled Verdera Mirror, new Konnect smart platform
- Toshiba debuts Symbio, a 6-in-1 smart home hub w/ Alexa, a 1080p camera, and more
- Get the most unique iPhone/MacBook around w/ custom ColorWare skins: exclusive 20% off
- Vobot is bringing a wake-up light with Alexa to CES 2018
- XYZ takes 3D printing to the next level at CES 2018: Pen Cool, Nano, more
- The LifeProof FRE protective case for iPhone X is now available for purchase
- Mad Catz makes triumphant return following bankruptcy w/ new wireless gaming gear