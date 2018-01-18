Twitter for Android testing new ‘Bookmarks’ feature to privately save tweets

Last October, Twitter announced that it was working on a “Save for Later” feature to easily and privately bookmark tweets. On the latest beta version of Twitter for Android, the new “Bookmarks” feature is beginning to rollout.

Over the years, Twitter users have turned to various solutions to save tweets. However, each have flaws compared to a native integrated feature. Retweeting and liking are invasive in that one might not want to broadcast a save, while third-party bookmarking services require more user effort.

Meanwhile, the ability to natively save tweets is needed more than ever given their increased length following the doubled character count last year.

Tapping the carrot in the top-right corner of every tweet reveals a new “Add Tweet to Bookmarks” option that is now the very first item in that menu. A snack bar pops up at the bottom of the display to confirm the action, with it featuring a shortcut to view the full list of saved tweets.

Bookmarks can also be accessed in the navigation drawer, just underneath Moments. This simple list displays all saved items, with removing tweets easily done by going back to that menu.

The feature is currently live on version 7.29 of Twitter for Android, which is currently in beta. Once live, Bookmarks should be available on all Twitter clients, thus allowing for easy access to save through either the web or mobile apps.

