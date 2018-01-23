How to change the screen timeout period on Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Whether you want to save battery life or just want to keep your Google Pixel 2’s screen on longer, Android lets you change the display timeout period. Here’s how to customize your phone’s display settings…

UAG Cases

Steps to change the screen timeout period

Know how long you wish to keep your display on Change your screen timeout period Enjoy your smartphone

1. Know how long you wish to keep your display on

By default, the Google Pixel 2’s display is set to turn off after 30 seconds of no activity. If you want it short, you can set the timeout period to 15 seconds, 30 seconds, or 1 minute. If you want it longer, there are options for 2 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, and even 30 minutes.

2. Change your screen timeout period

First, head to the Settings menu by pulling down the notification shade and tapping on the gear icon. Halfway down the menu, select the Display option. At the bottom of the list, tap on Advanced and locate Sleep. After picking it, you will be offered a list of the different screen timeout periods to choose from.

Use the photos below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. Enjoy your smartphone

Now that you’ve set your display timeout period, you can enjoy your Google Pixel 2 working exactly how you want it to. Make sure to check out further Android Basics below to learn more about your smartphone.

Learn More Android Basics:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: