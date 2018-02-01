Google app testing a ‘Feed’ shortcut on the search bar widget

Last year, we spotted the Google app testing a customizable search bar that was only ever rolled out to a small set of users. In the meantime, the Google app is testing another tweak that adds a new shortcut to the Google Feed.

At least one user (via Android Police) has spotted the integrated search bar on the Google Now Launcher sporting a new ‘home’ button next to the microphone icon.

Meanwhile, we’ve also encountered this home button on the Google app’s usual search bar widget. Given the limited usage of the Now Launcher these days, availability on the regular widget makes more sense.

This specific icon is similar to an older Feed icon used in the Google app’s bottom bar. As such, tapping it opens Google to the primary tab.

We also spotted this new icon during our APK Insight into version 7.20 of the Google app earlier this week. As seen in our screenshot below, it is identical to the one found on the Now Launcher and supports the other Google Bar customizations that we’ve previously been able to activate.

So far, we’ve only received the server-side update for this feature on one other device running the latest Google app beta.

