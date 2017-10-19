Google’s customizable search bar is rolling out more widely in latest update

A couple of weeks ago we revealed that Google was bringing an interesting new feature to its search widget — the ability to customize it. At first, this was a pretty limited rollout, but in the latest version of the Google app, the functionality has rolled out more widely.

The “new” search widget doesn’t differ in appearance much from the old one, but if you look a bit closer, you’ll see an options button. Simply tap that menu and you’ll be greeted with a brand new UI for customizing the button layout.

As we showed you, this new option allows users to change the shape of the widget, colors, transparency, and even the style of Google logo all to better suit their liking and even their wallpaper. You can see all of this in the video embedded below.

To activate this functionality on your device, all you need to do is ensure you’re running the latest version of the Google App as pointed out by Android Police. Everything is starting to roll out in beta version 7.14.15. It’s still a server-side change, however, so it might not be live right away.