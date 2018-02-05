005: Google Pixel updates, ‘Material Design 2’, and Android Nougat is #1 | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got the release of February security patches for Pixel and Nexus devices, which most notably brings Bluetooth, Camera, and Android Auto fixes to the Google Pixel 2 and expands Pixel Visual Core to third-party apps, a now-pulled Chromium commit that references “Material Design 2”, and Nougat finally tops Android version distribution after 18 months.

https://9to5google.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/9to5google-daily-005.mp3

