Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: The best presents for your Android-loving techie

We’re less than a week away from Valentine’s Day, so now is the perfect time to pick up a gift for that special somebody. Below are a handful of great options for your tech-loving significant other…

Gift cards for the Google Play Store, Amazon, Netflix, and more

If you’re in an extreme time crunch or just don’t know what to buy that special someone, you can never go wrong with a gift card to their favorite retailer. Below are several popular choices that you might like or you can peruse Amazon’s gift card center. If a business accepts gift cards, you will most likely be able to find it there.

Just a heads up that when purchasing a gift card from Amazon, some are physical cards that are mailed to you while others are digital codes which can be used online.

Purchase gift cards for Amazon, the Google Play Store, iTunes, Netflix, and Starbucks.

Lava Red OnePlus 5T

Over the last couple of months, we have had multiple Android OEMs release red special edition versions of their flagship phones. Out of all of these, it’s easiest to recommend the OnePlus 5T in Lava Red.

As you can see in the below photo, the Lava Red variant of the 5T is bright and vibrant — as well as the best Valentine’s Day present, according to OnePlus. While it is a pricey gift, you will be giving your significant other one of the best Android phones of 2017 running the latest version of Android, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

Purchase the Lava Red OnePlus 5T for $560

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

One of the hottest photography toys right now are those Fujifilm instant printers that eject real pictures as soon as they’re taken. But instead of buying your significant other a large camera, why not just let them use the one in their pocket?

With the HP Sprocket, whenever you take a photo, instead of only sharing it on Instagram, you can print out a fun 2×3-inch photo. What’s even better is that the printer paper has an adhesive backing so you can save these in a collage or scrapbook.

Just remember that if you buy this, you’ll need to install the HP Sprocket application for Android or iOS on any phones that will be used to send photos to the printer.

Purchase the HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer from Amazon for $130

Coral Google Home Mini

If that special somebody has wanted to get into the smart home game or just wants a voice assistant, one of the best options out there is the Google Home Mini. This smart speaker is the size of a donut but packs a decent-sounding speaker.

While the Coral variant isn’t technically Valentine’s Day red, it’s close enough.

Also, make sure to check out the Home Mini mount if you want to get the speaker off of your counter.

Purchase the Coral Home Mini from the Google Store for $40

Skagen Falster Android Wear Watch

One of the latest lines of Android Wear watches to hit the market is one from the Danish watchmaker Skagen. The Falster features an elegant and minimalist design that would look great on anybody’s wrist. The watch does come in variety of watchbands which vary from black leather to rose gold stainless steel.

Purchase the Skagen Falster Android Wear Watch from Best Buy starting at $275

Lifx A19 Smart Light Bulb

If you’re worried about setting the mood this Valentine’s Day, Lifx has an entire lineup of smart light bulbs that can be controlled by the Google Assistant. While these are a bit pricey, they don’t require a hub and can be set to work in collaboration with other smart products.

When set up, all you will have to do is tell your Google Home to dim the lights, set the room’s lights to red, or whatever else might make the perfect ambiance for you.

Purchase the Lifx A19 Smart Light Bulb from Amazon for $60

