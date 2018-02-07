How to create a Valentine’s Day-themed movie for your significant other using Google Photos

In the past, Google Photos has offered to automatically make movies using your backed up images for special occasions. Now, you can head into the app and request it to make those special movies whenever you like. Here’s how to make a Valentine’s Day-themed video for your significant other…

Steps to creating a Valentine’s Day-themed movie using Google Photos

Download Google Photos Back up photos of you with your significant other Create the Valentine’s Day video Edit and share your movie

1. Download Google Photos

The first thing you need to do is download the Google Photos application from the Play Store. If already installed, make sure it’s updated to the latest version

2. Back up photos of you with your significant other

Before you can make a movie, you need to make sure that you have pictures backed up that include yourself and your significant other. If you have all of your images backed up to the app, skip to step 3.

If your photo collection is located on your computer, head to https://photos.google.com/ and click on the Upload button at the top of the website. If your photos are on your mobile device, launch the Google Photos app, open the overflow menu by swiping inward from the left side of your device, and select Device Folders. From here, you can choose which folders on your device you’d like to get backed up to the cloud.

3. Create the Valentine’s Day video

Now that all of the prep work is done, you can jump into the Google Photos app. Next, tap on Assistant in the bottom navigation bar. At the top of the screen, you can choose different things to create. Tap on Movie.

Here, you can choose various themes that can automatically be created using your backed up images. However, in this case, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Valentine’s Day Movie.

Tap on Get Started and then select two people that you wish to have the Photos movie created for. In most cases, this means just picking yourself and your significant other unless you’re making the film for others.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

4. Edit and share your movie

When your movie is done being created, you should receive a notification on your phone. Upon tapping on it, you will be taken back to the Assistant tab in the Google Photos app. From here, you can either tap on the save button to have it backed up to your cloud account or select the video itself to watch it.

After watching the movie, you can give it a title, or edit it. At the bottom of the interface, you have three buttons: filters, music, and scenes. When you tap on the first one (far left), you can apply a theme to the slideshow.

If you choose the center edit option, you can change out the background music. You can either use music found on your device or other copyright free music from Google.

Lastly, you can choose the far right option to add or remove photos from the movie. If you add images, the Photos app will offer additional pictures that are backed up of the two selected people.

When you’re done with everything, you can save the movie and then share it directly with your significant other or post it to social media.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

