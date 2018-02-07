How to order Valentine’s Day flowers from 1-800 Flowers using Google Assistant

With Valentine’s Day being a week away, now is the perfect time to order some flowers for your special somebody. Thankfully, to make it easier to do so, 1-800 Flowers has a bot built into Google Assistant that lets you order arrangements right from your phone. Here’s how to do it…

Steps to ordering Valentine’s Day flowers from 1-800 Flowers using Google Assistant

Add a payment method to your Google Account Order flowers through Assistant

1. Add a payment method to your Google Account

The easiest and quickest way to make it through the purchasing process within Assistant is to already have a credit/debit card on file. If you’ve already made a purchase through the Play Store or another Google service, this should already be set up for you. If so, jump straight to step #2.

If you need to add a payment method, launch the Play Store application on your phone. Next, open the overflow menu by tapping on the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner of the screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the list, choose Account, and then select Payment methods. From here, you can enter your credit/debit card.

2. Order flowers through Assistant

Launch the Google Assistant on your Android phone by long pressing on the Home button until it pops up. (If you’re on an iPhone, launch the Google Assistant app.) Next, type in or say “Talk to 1-800 Flowers.” Assistant will then hand the conversation off to a bot from 1-800 Flowers.

From there, you will select which flowers you will want to send, the address they will be sent to, the date the item should be dropped off, and the recipient’s name and phone number. After, you can type in an optional 200 character message that will be shared along with the flowers.

Once all of the above is completed, you will be shown an order summary including what payment method it plans to use for the order (pulled from your Google Account). You can now either place your order or change one of the different items on the order. Before Assistant charges your card, it will ask you to confirm the CVC number as well as sign into your Google Account to authorize the purchase.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

