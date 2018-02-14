012: Galaxy S9 ‘Animojis’, Photos ‘Favorites’, and Pixelbook sleeve | 9to5Google Daily

- Feb. 14th 2018 3:58 pm PT

Today we’ve got Samsung teasing the forthcoming Galaxy S9’s ‘Animoji’ knockoff, which we’re told may be full body emoji w/ customizable clothing and animations, Google Photos 3.14 with hints at Favorites launch, possible blur adjustment feature, and a new $100 Google Pixelbook sleeve from Google.

