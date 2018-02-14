Google’s official Pixelbook sleeve is now available with a steep $100 price tag

Late last year, Google quietly launched an official Pixelbook sleeve in the Google Store, but didn’t give us a price or a release date. Now, that sleeve is up for sale, and it’s going to cost interested users a pretty penny.

The Pixelbook costs a whopping $999 for its base model, so protecting it is pretty important. You can avoid scratches with a skin, but you’ll want to keep it safe on the go with a good sleeve.

Google’s official sleeve is a thin sleeve with premium microfiber cloth that makes it smooth to the touch, both on the inside and outside. There’s a magnetic insert to keep the sleeve closed, as well as room to stow a Pixelbook Pen alongside the laptop.

The “stone” color of this sleeve looks great in the pictures we’ve seen so far with the laptop itself, but it boils down to the price tag.

At $100, I can’t see many being all that interested in this sleeve. That’s especially the case when you consider that the Google Store already sells a pretty excellent sleeve from Bellroy for $10 less. If, however, you are interested in picking one up, it’s available and shipping now from the Google Store.

