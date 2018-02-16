Has your Google Pixel 2/XL experienced any issues after the February update? [Poll]

The February security update has been out for almost half a month now, and there are countless reports of Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL users experiencing issues since installing it.

These reports are coming from users on Reddit and Google’s Pixel User Community. Reading through the comments, it is clear that there is a growing number of Pixel 2 handsets that are randomly heating up and also experiencing decreased battery life.

As Ben wrote earlier:

While it’s unclear exactly what the cause of this is, the common thread running through all of these reports seems to be February’s security update. Users running in safe mode are still reporting some of these issues, so we can probably rule out any apps. Hopefully, this is something Google can fix in March’s patch.

So, has your Pixel 2 been experiencing any issues since the February update? Have you even received the security patch yet? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

