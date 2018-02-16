Some Google Pixel 2/XL owners reporting poor battery life and phones running warm after February security patch

Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones have seen their fair share of issues since launch, however, qualities such as excellent battery life and super fast software updates have made for tons of satisfied users. But with a recent update, some users are having some concern.

Since Google’s February security update earlier this month, users on Reddit and Google’s Pixel User Community have been reporting issues with their phones. With the biggest issue being the phone itself running warm.

The reports on this vary from person to person, but the general consensus is that the phone is running much warmer than it should be. In some cases, like my own Pixel 2 XL, this happens in standby when the phone isn’t actually doing anything. In other cases, the phone heats up when being used even for simple tasks like checking email or social media.

Further, this most recent update seems to have taken a hit on the stellar battery life that Google’s latest flagships have provided. In my own case, I’ve noticed the Pixel 2 XL draining to around 30% by early evening on the same usage that previously left me with 50% or more at that same time.

Reports on Reddit and Google’s community mirror this as well. However, these issues vary greatly between users. Some report one problem and not the other, or both at differing levels.

While it’s unclear exactly what the cause of this is, the common thread running through all of these reports seems to be February’s security update. Users running in safe mode are still reporting some of these issues, so we can probably rule out any apps. Hopefully, this is something Google can fix in March’s patch.

