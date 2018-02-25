Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Specs: 2018’s internals and some camera improvements

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the successors to 2017’s top-selling smartphones. This year, though, besides repositioning the horribly placed fingerprint sensor, the overall hardware design goes unchanged. Instead, Samsung focused on improving the onboard camera(s) and software-based productivity features.
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Samsung Galaxy S9+
|Android Version
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Screen size
|5.8-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED
|6.2-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED
|Resolution
|2960×1440 pixels
|2960×1440 pixels
|PPI
|570 ppi
|529 ppi
|Camera
|Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor with OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
|Dual Camera with Dual OIS, Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor (F1.5/F2.4), Telephoto: 12MP AF sensor (F2.4)
|Front Camera
|8MP AF (F1.7)
|8MP AF (F1.7)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Exynos 9810 internationally)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Exynos 9810 internationally)
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Expandable storage up to
|400GB
|400GB
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Battery
|3,000mAh (nonremovable)
|3,500mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Weight
|163 g
|189 g
|Dimensions
|147.7mm x 68.7mm x 8.5mm
|158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm
|Other features
|Rear-facing fingerprint sensor, iris sensor, pressure sensor, IP68, Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0, NFC or MST payment compatibility
|Rear-facing fingerprint sensor, iris sensor, pressure sensor, IP68, Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0, NFC or MST payment compatibility
|Color options
|Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue
|Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue
|Carrier availability
|AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, others | March 16, 2018
|AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, others | March 16, 2018
|Base price off-contract
|~$719.99
|~$839.99
|In-box accessories
|USB-C charging cable, Fast Charging wall adapter, wired AKG headphones
|USB-C charging cable, Fast Charging wall adapter, wired AKG headphones