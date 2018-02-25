Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Specs: 2018’s internals and some camera improvements

- Feb. 25th 2018 9:40 am PT

MWC 2018
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the successors to 2017’s top-selling smartphones. This year, though, besides repositioning the horribly placed fingerprint sensor, the overall hardware design goes unchanged. Instead, Samsung focused on improving the onboard camera(s) and software-based productivity features.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9+
Android Version Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Screen size 5.8-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED 6.2-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED
Resolution 2960×1440 pixels 2960×1440 pixels
PPI 570 ppi 529 ppi
Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor with OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Dual Camera with Dual OIS, Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor (F1.5/F2.4), Telephoto: 12MP AF sensor (F2.4)
Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8MP AF (F1.7)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Exynos 9810 internationally) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Exynos 9810 internationally)
Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB 64GB/128GB/256GB
Expandable storage up to 400GB 400GB
RAM 4GB 6GB
Battery 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 3,500mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack
Weight 163 g 189 g
Dimensions 147.7mm x 68.7mm x 8.5mm 158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm
Other features Rear-facing fingerprint sensor, iris sensor, pressure sensor,  IP68, Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0, NFC or MST payment compatibility Rear-facing fingerprint sensor, iris sensor, pressure sensor,  IP68, Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0, NFC or MST payment compatibility
Color options Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue
Carrier availability AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, others | March 16, 2018 AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, others | March 16, 2018
Base price off-contract ~$719.99 ~$839.99
In-box accessories USB-C charging cable, Fast Charging wall adapter, wired AKG headphones USB-C charging cable, Fast Charging wall adapter, wired AKG headphones

Samsung Galaxy S9

