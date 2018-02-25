Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ get unboxed by T-Mobile on the moon

Even though the Galaxy S9 and S9+ aren’t going to be available for pre-order until March 2, that hasn’t stopped T-Mobile from doing its usual unboxing of the phone. Here’s everything that comes with Samsung’s latest and greatest…

Cell Phones from Amazon

What comes with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+:

Documentation

SIM card ejection tool

Fast-charge wall charger

USB-C to USB-A charging cable

Smart switch adaptor (USB-C male to USB-A female)

AKG wired headphones

After the unboxing, AskDes goes into detail about some of the phone’s new software features and T-Mobile’s network speeds. If you want more information about the Galaxy S9 and S9+, make sure you read our full hardware specs and tidbits posts.