Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ get unboxed by T-Mobile on the moon

Even though the Galaxy S9 and S9+ aren’t going to be available for pre-order until March 2, that hasn’t stopped T-Mobile from doing its usual unboxing of the phone. Here’s everything that comes with Samsung’s latest and greatest…
What comes with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+:
- Documentation
- SIM card ejection tool
- Fast-charge wall charger
- USB-C to USB-A charging cable
- Smart switch adaptor (USB-C male to USB-A female)
- AKG wired headphones
After the unboxing, AskDes goes into detail about some of the phone’s new software features and T-Mobile’s network speeds. If you want more information about the Galaxy S9 and S9+, make sure you read our full hardware specs and tidbits posts.