Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ get unboxed by T-Mobile on the moon

- Feb. 25th 2018 11:38 am PT

Even though the Galaxy S9 and S9+ aren’t going to be available for pre-order until March 2, that hasn’t stopped T-Mobile from doing its usual unboxing of the phone. Here’s everything that comes with Samsung’s latest and greatest…

What comes with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+:

  • Documentation
  • SIM card ejection tool
  • Fast-charge wall charger
  • USB-C to USB-A charging cable
  • Smart switch adaptor (USB-C male to USB-A female)
  • AKG wired headphones

After the unboxing, AskDes goes into detail about some of the phone’s new software features and T-Mobile’s network speeds. If you want more information about the Galaxy S9 and S9+, make sure you read our full hardware specs and tidbits posts.

