Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact are redesigned flagships w/ 18:9 displays, Snapdragon 845

In line with last-minute leaks, Sony today announced its 2018 flagships at MWC in Barcelona. Continuing a design trend that began on the mid-range at CES, Sony’s newest devices finally offer a new curvy design that houses an 18:9 display, reduced bezels, and more.

The Xperia XZ2 drops the previous blocky body for what Sony is calling an “ambient flow” design heavy on “dynamic curves and arches.” A 3D Gorilla Glass 5 panel that slopes into an aluminum frame. This continues on the rear, but the effect is much more prominent on the XZ2 Compact given how the body is less spaced out.

Meanwhile, the Compact’s rear uses a more staid finish made of “anti-scratch” polycarbonate compared to the more glossy XZ2. The fingerprint sensor — now circular — has been moved to the rear, while the device retains its dedicated shutter button in the bottom-right corner.

The smaller device rocks a 5-inch 18:9 Full HD+HDR display, while the regular model jumps to 5.7-inch. Bezels are still present on this device, but are significantly smaller in comparison to other Sony devices.

Sony Xperia XZ2 & XZ2 Compact’s hardware specs

XZ2 XZ2 Compact

Both include “S-Force” front stereo speakers, but only the XZ2 features what Sony dubs a “Dynamic Vibration System” that creates a “synchronized visual-sound vibration that allows you to feel what you see and hear.”

It also features Qi wireless charging for its 3,180mAh battery though that is unfortunately not found on the Compact’s 2,870mAh.

Otherwise, both devices use a Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM. There is a single 19MP camera that supports 4K HDR video and Super Slow-Motion capture at 960FPS that can no record at 1080p. A 5MP f/2.2 front-facer compliments, while there is also IP68 dust and water resistance.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, it will be available in late Spring. The Xperia XZ2 will come in Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green, and Ash Pink, while the Xperia XZ2 Compact is available in White Silver, Black, Moss Green, and Coral Pink.

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact