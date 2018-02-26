Google Clips companion app arrives on the Play Store ahead of launch

Late last month, Google Clips went on sale with an earliest expected ship date of February 27th. Ahead of the first customers receiving their AI-powered smart camera, the Google Clips companion app has arrived on the Play Store.

This app helps users “set up and manage your Google Clips camera right from your mobile device.” Screenshots show the basic pairing interface, with most of the app’s interface noting the device’s battery life in the top-left corner. Other detailed information includes capture activity, battery charge, and storage remaining.

The Google Clips app helps users transfer and then save or discard clips, with built-in editing features. Meanwhile, it is also used to upload content to Google Photos, as well as share with others. The app also offers a Live Preview functionality that can be accessed even if the device is a few feet away.

Full app functionality is below:

Set up your Google Clips camera in just a few minutes

Transfer your clips in seconds from your camera to your phone

View your clips to select your favorite moments

Save clips easily to Google Photos or your phone’s photo gallery

Share clips directly with your friends and family

See what your camera sees with Live Preview

Remotely capture clips even when the camera is a few feet away

Pick the best frame from any clip and save as an auto-enhanced still photo

The app and smart camera require an Android 7.0+ device and is also compatible with iOS.

