031: Wear OS rebrand, Nest products, and Android Messages 3.1 | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a rebrand of Android Wear as Wear OS, a couple of Nest announcements including the new Nest Temperature Sensor, and an exclusive Android Messages 3.1 APK Insight.
- Google officially rebrands Android Wear smartwatches to ‘Wear OS’
- After a long wait, Nest Hello doorbell and Nest x Yale lock are now available
- Nest announces a $39 Temperature Sensor to pair with your Nest Thermostat [Updated]
- Android Messages 3.1 preps P support, GIF search, more Smart Replies, Google account for web app [APK Insight]
