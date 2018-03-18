Get $200 back and a free charger w/ purchase of a Pixel 2 XL from the Google Store

Following the Google Store’s $100 back offer on the Pixel 2 XL that ended just yesterday, the online retailer is now giving customers who finance the phone’s purchase $200 in statement credits and a free 18W USB-C charger.

Terms and Conditions

Transaction must include a Pixel 2 XL phone. Purchases subject to credit approval. Offer valid starting March 18, 2018 at 12am PT and purchases must post to your account by 11:59pm PT on March 31, 2018. Account must remain open, be in good standing and not be or become delinquent. Allow up to two billing periods after promotion ends for statement credit to post to your account. Only one statement credit per account. Offer is non-transferable and not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Void where prohibited.

You can purchase the Pixel 2 XL for $849 / $35.38 a month for 24 months with Google Store Financing. Remember to add the 18W USB-C charger to your cart alongside the handset to get the bundled deal.

Additionally, if you aren’t interested in the 2 XL, you can buy the smaller Pixel 2 from the Google Store for $649.00 or $27.04/month for 24 months with financing and still get the 18W USB-C charger for free. Just make sure both items are in your cart at checkout and the charger’s price will automatically be deducted.

