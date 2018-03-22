Google’s Nexus Player Android TV has finally died with confirmation it won’t get Android P

It’s been almost two years since Google’s Nexus Player was discontinued, but the device has been kept alive as a trusty Android TV with the latest the platform has to offer. Today, however, the original Android TV set-top box officially dies…

The best gifts for Android users

Google confirmed today to Android Police that the Nexus Player won’t ever see an update to Android P, the latest version of the OS which is currently in testing. This was expected considering it wasn’t listed alongside the company’s Pixel smartphones for the Android P developer preview, but we now have official confirmation.

For most users, this probably won’t affect anything, as the vast majority of Nexus Player owners have likely shifted to another device at this point. For those who haven’t, the device will still work on Oreo as it has, but it’s probably a good time to start looking at other options, like the Nvidia Shield, for example.

For developers, this is a bit of a blow considering the Nexus Player was the only Android TV device that was designed with development in mind and developer previews from Google. However, they can still use emulators to test apps for newer versions of Android TV (not that OEMs will adopt them right away).

Goodbye Nexus Player. You had a great run as Google’s longest-supported device, and we’ll miss your quirky design… Until a “Pixel Player” lands, that is.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: