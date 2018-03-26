What is the biggest upside of a Chromebook tablet for you? [Poll]

This morning, Google officially took the wraps off of Chromebook tablets with the unveiling of the Acer Chromebook Tab 10. Now customers can enjoy the ease-of-use found in Chrome OS while also using Android apps in a tablet form factor.

Do you see a benefit of buying a tablet running Chrome OS over something running software from Apple or Microsoft?

Despite this first Chromebook tablet being aimed at students and the classroom, Google hasn’t really changed up how Chrome OS looks or feels in the tablet form factor.

As Abner wrote earlier:

It runs the same full-featured Chrome OS already found on existing tablet convertibles with a dock at the bottom of the screen that features touch tools for quickly creating a note, taking a screenshot, and magnifying.

So, what do you see as the biggest upside of a Chromebook tablet? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

