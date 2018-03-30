Motions Stills for Android updated w/ new AR Stickers, including dog and UFO [Gallery]

Last month, Motions Stills hit version 2.0 with a redesigned interface and a neat AR Stickers feature that brings a taste of what the Pixel 2 is doing with ARCore to any device. A small update this month adds a handful of new stickers.

Heading to the AR Stickers tab reveals the addition of five new augmented reality stickers that can be placed in any environment, adjusted (minimize or zoom), and recorded. Before sharing as a GIF or video, users can apply other effects like fast forwarding and looping.

A dog (clear favorite), UFO, heart, basketball, and spider join the dinosaur, chicken, alien, gingerbread man, planet, and robot. The latter six stickers have been slightly rearranged, while the new ones are at the beginning of the carousel.

Otherwise, there are no visible changes in version 2.0.190280670. February’s update revamped the interface to be cleaner with better capture button placement and the use of tabs to switch between Motion Stills and Fast Forward. The latest update is rolling out today via the Play Store.

If you need help using AR Stickers, be sure to check out our Motion Stills guide on how to do so.

