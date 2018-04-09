048: ‘Detachable’ Chromebook, ‘More results’ in Search, Notch chatter | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got the very first detachable Chromebook, Google is testing a ‘more results’ button in mobile search instead of paginated results, and we have more notch chatter.
Links:
- HP Chromebook X2 is the first Chrome OS detachable, competes w/ iPad Pro at $599
- Google testing ‘more results’ button in search to replace paginated results on mobile
- Leaked ZTE ‘Iceberg’ has double the notch for double the sound
- Opinion: I don’t mind having a display notch, but it’s ruining one of my favorite parts of Android
