Google testing ‘more results’ button in search to replace paginated results on mobile

There are literally billions of searches on Google every single day, so understandably, the company spends a lot of time refining the search UI for the better. Right now, there’s a test ongoing which trades out the current paginated search results for a simple “more results” button.

The best gifts for Android users

First spotted by SearchEngineLand, this change is happening for some users on mobile devices. The idea here is to eliminate the need to see results on a new page, and rather just add them to the current page. Once users tap “show more results,” what would be on a new page simply loads up beneath the currently showing results.

A Google representative confirmed on Twitter that this is indeed an ongoing test showing up for some users mostly in the past few days.

It’s unclear if this would ever show up on the desktop version of Google search, but on mobile screens, it makes total sense. The design that’s currently showing for some also fits well with the aesthetic Google has been emphasizing this year.

What do you think of swapping pages for a “load more” button? Drop a comment and let us know!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: