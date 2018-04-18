Google Pay passes 100 million installs on the Google Play Store

Earlier this year, Google pushed out a redesign to its mobile wallet and changed the name from Android Pay to Google Pay. Now, Google Pay has passed 100 million installs from the Play Store.

Using your smartphone as an alternative to a physical credit/debit card isn’t a new concept, but it’s something Google and other companies have been pushing consumers to do for some time now.

In a recent poll, a majority of our readers told us that they use their smartphone for mobile payments as often as they can, but despite a growing number of retailers accepting NFC payments, adoption just hasn’t been that great in the US. Hopefully, with over 100 million installs of Google Pay, that will change.

If you want to give Google Pay a try for yourself, you can download it for free from the Play Store. Make sure to check out our Android Basics guides below to help you get started.

Via: AndroidPolice

