Because of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that goes live next month, Instagram has launched a new tool that lets you download your user data, similar to what Facebook allows its users to do. Here’s how it works.

How to download your user data from Instagram

At the time of this writing, Instagram has stated that it will allow users to request their data through the Android and iOS apps, but it isn’t available just yet. We will update this article when the feature is added to the mobile app.

2. Desktop

First, visit https://www.instagram.com/download/request/ using your web browser of choice. Next, sign into your account, and you should be taken to a new page that allows you to download your data.

You’ll need to again input your account’s email and password before Instagram will begin compiling your user data. Within 48 hours, you should receive an email with a link that allows you to download whatever photos, videos, profile info, comments, and more.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

