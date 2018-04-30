Google I/O 2018 app for iOS teases ‘brand new media experience’ for Android Auto

Last week, Google updated the I/O Android app for the 2018 edition of the developer conference. The counterpart iOS application was released this evening and it reveals that Android Auto is set to get a “brand new media experience.”

Nintendo Switch

While the Android and iOS app share the same general experience and latest Material Design flourishes, the newer client includes a more featured map of the Shoreline Amphitheater. Complete with tents where sessions are hosted and concession stands, sandboxes — that demo certain tentpole products like Android and Assistant — are also prominently highlighted.

The description for the Android Auto sandbox notes that attendees can expect to see a “brand new media experience for Android Auto, both on your phone screen and on your car display.”

This update geared towards developers will make it “easier and faster than ever before to surface content to users.” Google will be displaying both first and third-party apps that have “adapted and optimized for the new automotive interface,” including Maps, Assistant, and interestingly the Play Store.

Meanwhile, Google is showing off an “in-car concept with the latest version of Android running as the built-in infotainment platform.” Android Automotive was shown off at I/O 17, as seen in the video below.

Other car related events at I/O 18 also include a Waymo sandbox that will include the original Firefly prototype, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan, and the new Jaguar I-PACE.

The map also reveals that Google will be hosting a scavenger hunt with an opportunity to win an Android Things developer kit. While the Design & Accessibility sandbox again notes “the latest evolution of Material Design—including new features, tools, and code.”

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: