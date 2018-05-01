‘SpeakEasy’ adds Google Assistant to a Hi-Fi, retro-looking smart speaker for $199

- May. 1st 2018 11:32 am PT

View Comments

Google Assistant speakers come in all shapes and sizes as this point, but one form factor we haven’t seen much of is the “retro” look. There were a couple of options that launched back at CES, but it’s been quiet since. Now, Como Audio is bringing a new “SpeakEasy” Hi-Fi speaker to the market.

The best gifts for Android users

Launching on Kickstarter today, the SpeakEasy is a Hi-Fi speaker which has an old-fashioned design, just like Como Audio’s other designs over the past couple of years (via The Verge). The build is based around a “robust cabinet” which is coated with a glossy finish or a wood veneer. Up front there’s also a clock and aluminum dials which control power, Bluetooth, and muting the microphone.

For sound quality, you’re getting some solid options here. It has a 3-inch woofer, 3/4-inch tweeter, and a rear port which is used to increase the bass. It should end up producing some killer audio. There’s also an option to include a battery within the device if you want to be able to move it around freely.

Pricing on this speaker will retail at $349, but early backers of the Kickstarter campaign can get it for as little as $199 for the next 48 hours.

You’ll end up forking over a little extra for the Walnut finish, the optional battery, or the optional stereo add-on speaker. Como Audio aims to have the speaker in the hands of backers by November, and the campaign is live right now.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Como Audio

Como Audio

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier