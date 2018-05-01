‘SpeakEasy’ adds Google Assistant to a Hi-Fi, retro-looking smart speaker for $199

Google Assistant speakers come in all shapes and sizes as this point, but one form factor we haven’t seen much of is the “retro” look. There were a couple of options that launched back at CES, but it’s been quiet since. Now, Como Audio is bringing a new “SpeakEasy” Hi-Fi speaker to the market.

Launching on Kickstarter today, the SpeakEasy is a Hi-Fi speaker which has an old-fashioned design, just like Como Audio’s other designs over the past couple of years (via The Verge). The build is based around a “robust cabinet” which is coated with a glossy finish or a wood veneer. Up front there’s also a clock and aluminum dials which control power, Bluetooth, and muting the microphone.

For sound quality, you’re getting some solid options here. It has a 3-inch woofer, 3/4-inch tweeter, and a rear port which is used to increase the bass. It should end up producing some killer audio. There’s also an option to include a battery within the device if you want to be able to move it around freely.

Pricing on this speaker will retail at $349, but early backers of the Kickstarter campaign can get it for as little as $199 for the next 48 hours.

You’ll end up forking over a little extra for the Walnut finish, the optional battery, or the optional stereo add-on speaker. Como Audio aims to have the speaker in the hands of backers by November, and the campaign is live right now.

