Dish Anywhere app now available for Android TV

Many TV providers including Dish Network have its own mobile apps to allow customers to watch live and recorded shows while on the go. Now, to make it easier to view content on TVs without a Dish set-top box, the company’s ‘Anywhere’ app is now available for Android TV.

Announced this morning, Dish Anywhere is now available to download for free from the Google Play Store onto almost all Android TV devices. Once set up, customers who have the company’s Hopper will be able to stream live content, enjoy shows and movies that have been recorded to their DVRs, and watch on-demand titles without limitation.

With this addition, hotels that feature Dish’s Evolve set-top box will also be able to stream content using Anywhere.

Dish does state that you must have a Hopper 3, Hopper with Sling, or a first-generation Hopper or compatible ViP receivers connected to a Sling Adapter to watch live and recorded content. All other Dish customers will only be able to watch on-demand titles.

You can find the full announcement below:

