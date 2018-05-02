Google publishes ‘Conversation design’ guidelines for developing Assistant apps

Hot off the heels of supporting Assistant Actions and hardware with a new investment fund, Google today also launched a new design guide for creating apps on its latest platform. Similar to the Material Design guidelines, it provides an introduction and walkthrough for both new and experienced developers.

The site is similarly styled to material.io, with Google noting that developing an action requires a “breadth of design expertise.” “Conversation design” incorporates voice user interface design, interaction design, visual design, motion design, and UX writing.

The company designed the guide to help developers:

Craft conversations that are natural and intuitive for users

Scale your conversations across all devices to help users wherever they are

Meanwhile, it’s aimed at both new developers and more advanced ones, with the guide broken down to “conversational” and “visual” components. The latter being especially important with the arrival of Assistant smart displays. There’s also a style guide, with Google noting that the site includes “the same principles that guide our teams.”

A practical tips section will help developers determine whether they need a conversation component in the first place, and if so how to write the same dialog, create system personas, and “design for the ways a conversation can deviate from the most common paths.”

