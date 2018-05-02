Leaked images compare OnePlus 6 to OnePlus 5T and iPhone X, show off headphone jack [Update]

OnePlus is set to debut its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 6, later this month. Ahead of the launch, we’ve learned a lot of details about the phone, and now, we’re getting a few more new images of the device…

Update: At the very least, it’s been confirmed that the iPhone X comparison shot was faked. It’s unclear if the other images listed here are legitimate or not, so take things with a grain of salt.

Hitting the web this week courtesy of TechTastic, we’ve got a handful of new OnePlus 6 shots. These images don’t reveal anything all that new about the phone’s design, but they do give us a much better idea of what to expect from OnePlus’ next device.

As previously confirmed, there is a notch up top on this display and it does appear pretty minimal, only housing a camera, earpiece, and some assorted sensors. It’s definitely a lot smaller than the notch on Apple’s iPhone X, which is seen compared side-by-side in these shots. The OnePlus 6 itself, though, is quite a bit larger.

When it comes to the bezels, this phone keeps things relatively minimal, using a strategy somewhat similar to Apple. There are slim, but present bezels around the entire frame of the phone, being slightly thicker along the bottom. As the company previously pointed out, though, that was pretty much unavoidable.

These latest shots also give us a clear look at the phone’s headphone jack, present at the bottom of the phone alongside the USB-C port. We also get a look at the OnePlus 6 alongside the OnePlus 5T, showing a similar overall footprint, but a considerable improvement in screen real estate on the newer phone.

As mentioned, we don’t have long to wait until OnePlus officially debuts this device, with a May 16th unveiling currently expected…

