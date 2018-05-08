Google announces Android P for Android TV w/ Autofill, Auto Install, & improved performance

- May. 8th 2018 3:19 pm PT

Google I/O 2018
View Comments

At I/O 2018’s “What’s new in Android TV” session, Google unveiled Android P for the large screened and set-top box operating system. This update improves the performance of the platform on low-end devices with improved setup especially on mobile and redesigned settings.

Nintendo Switch

Improved low-end performance is aimed at improving performance on entry-level devices. This will allow for more devices to feature the OS, especially cheaper smart TVs.

A streamlined setup process speeds up the onboarding process by a third, with Android phones receiving a setup notifications to transfer your Google Account automatically. The browser sign-up process is also better on iOS and laptops. There are also Suggested Settings, as part of another revamp to the Settings app.

Meanwhile, app discovery is now a part of the setup process with Play Auto Installs. This factors apps you installed on previous TV devices and those available on your phone. After downloading, a related improvement is the addition of Autofill with Google, just like on phones.

As part of Android P, Google is introducing new hardware form factors to showcase Android TV as a living room platform. The addition of far-field microphones allows for an always-on Google Assistant that acts just like a smart speaker, with the JBL Link Bar being the first device.

We’ve confirmed that one of the first devices to feature Android P will be the JBL Link Bar that features an always-on Google Assistant. However, the absolute first device to feature Android will be the developer-only ADT-2.

Android TV now has over 100 partners working on devices in device categories such as smart TVs, set-top boxes, and especially cable and satellite pay TV operators. The rate is approximately doubling every year. Meanwhile, the app and game ecosystem is also growing with 3,600+ applications. After a US launch last year, Google Assistant is also rolling out internationally throughout 2018, including in the UK, France, and Germany.

The Android P Preview SDK is available with a TV emulator today.

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is Google's television interface that runs applications built for the big screen. While it does have native apps, Android TV is also Chromecast enabled for the casting of media
Android P

Android P

About the Author

Abner Li's favorite gear

Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit Charge 2
Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild