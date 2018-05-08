Google Lens integrating w/ camera apps, adding smart text selection & real-time results

Google Lens is adding new features at Google I/O, starting with closer integration with third-party camera apps for Android. Meanwhile, there are three new features available in the coming weeks.

Smart text selection allows Google Lens to connect what you see in the real world and merge them with real-world actions. For example, when users scan a Wi-Fi password it will give users the ability to enter it automatically into the system.

Meanwhile, Style Match allows Lens to find similar objects. This can be used with furniture or outfits to find similar fashion styles. This is especially useful for shopping.

Lastly, Lens is adding real-time results. As such, users no longer have to specifically select an item and wait for results to load. On-device machine learning and a cloud components allows users to get immediate results as they move their camera app.

Meanwhile, Google Lens is now coming to third-party camera apps starting next week. This includes the Google Pixel and devices from LGE, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony Mobile, HMD/Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus.

